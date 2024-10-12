TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 166,300 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the September 15th total of 232,400 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TRST traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.79. The company had a trading volume of 99,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,882. The company has a market capitalization of $623.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.81. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $36.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.16.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $66.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.94 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 7.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TrustCo Bank Corp NY
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 36.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.7% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 948,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TRST
About TrustCo Bank Corp NY
TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than TrustCo Bank Corp NY
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.