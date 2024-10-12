Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Short Interest Update

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 461,100 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the September 15th total of 645,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 241,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.26, for a total transaction of $159,021.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,840.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.26, for a total transaction of $159,021.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,840.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.62, for a total value of $2,883,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,246,500. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,375 shares of company stock valued at $17,049,739 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 153.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 329.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TYL traded up $7.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $594.41. 222,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,512. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.41, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $581.46 and its 200-day moving average is $514.47. Tyler Technologies has a one year low of $361.16 and a one year high of $598.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $540.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.01 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays upgraded Tyler Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $577.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $529.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.77.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

