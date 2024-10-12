U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of GROW opened at $2.42 on Friday. U.S. Global Investors has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $3.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average is $2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.83.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The asset manager reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 2.66%.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.0075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in U.S. Global Investors stock. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 41,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Vima LLC owned about 0.29% of U.S. Global Investors at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

