UBS Group Raises Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target to $226.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $225.00 to $226.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DECK. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $28.61 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered Deckers Outdoor from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $1,000.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn cut Deckers Outdoor from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,090.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.46.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $161.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.30 and its 200-day moving average is $43.89. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $80.67 and a 1-year high of $184.48.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $825.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.40 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 18.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Powers sold 140,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $3,376,368.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,450,808 shares in the company, valued at $58,756,760.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Powers sold 140,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $3,376,368.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,450,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,756,760.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 9,198 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $1,533,030.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,973,539.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 460.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 28 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at $36,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 57 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

