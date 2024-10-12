UFP Industries, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.93 Per Share (NASDAQ:UFPI)

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for UFP Industries in a report issued on Tuesday, October 8th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will earn $1.93 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.89. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for UFP Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.29 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for UFP Industries’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.40 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.72 EPS.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

UFPI has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on UFP Industries from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.60.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $136.89 on Thursday. UFP Industries has a fifty-two week low of $90.62 and a fifty-two week high of $137.32. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

