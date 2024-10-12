Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Cut to $424.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $426.00 to $424.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $328.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $507.00 to $435.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $412.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $385.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $424.08.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $370.58 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $318.17 and a fifty-two week high of $574.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $368.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $393.47.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 23.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 14.1% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 620,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $239,545,000 after purchasing an additional 76,721 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 476,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,862,000 after purchasing an additional 153,727 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 422,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,149,000 after buying an additional 24,822 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 357,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,933,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 26.4% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 356,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,419,000 after buying an additional 74,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

