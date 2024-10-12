Ultra (UOS) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $564,361.08

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Ultra has a total market cap of $31.18 million and approximately $564,361.08 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0803 or 0.00000128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ultra has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,740.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.97 or 0.00521143 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00030555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.48 or 0.00072488 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000162 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006918 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 388,119,797 tokens. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 388,119,796.7361 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.08198428 USD and is up 2.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $550,565.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

