UMB Bank n.a. Buys 356 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 230.7% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 128.6% during the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.85.

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $552,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,348,790. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $106.92 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.88 and a 52 week high of $157.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $118.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.30 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.90.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.39%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

