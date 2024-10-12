UMB Bank n.a. Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,002,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,170,007,000 after buying an additional 104,740 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 597,106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $236,281,000 after acquiring an additional 139,800 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 593,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $195,556,000 after acquiring an additional 37,702 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 13.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 500,662 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $198,117,000 after purchasing an additional 61,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 401,026 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $132,095,000 after purchasing an additional 45,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

WST stock opened at $294.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $300.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.95. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.00 and a fifty-two week high of $413.70.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $702.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.36 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,029 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $308,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,400. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

