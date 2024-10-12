UMB Bank n.a. Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,040,000 after buying an additional 426,093 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,319,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $677,007,000 after buying an additional 237,347 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $238,841,000 after buying an additional 232,494 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,517,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,145,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $179,490,000 after buying an additional 194,974 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.60.

Valero Energy Price Performance

NYSE:VLO opened at $142.34 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $119.88 and a one year high of $184.79. The company has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 24.46%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Further Reading

