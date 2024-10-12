UMB Bank n.a. Has $628,000 Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 181,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,467,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,198,000 after buying an additional 1,376,221 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of DAL opened at $51.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.35. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $53.86.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

