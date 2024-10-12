UMB Bank n.a. Sells 157 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $749,000. Counterweight Ventures LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $574,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:EFAV opened at $75.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.20.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

