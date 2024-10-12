UMB Bank n.a. Sells 260 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.2% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,387,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.06, for a total transaction of $232,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,606.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 569 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.26, for a total value of $252,783.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,386.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.06, for a total value of $232,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,606.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,332,825. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Stock Up 1.2 %

MCO opened at $475.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $474.18 and its 200 day moving average is $432.31. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $298.86 and a fifty-two week high of $495.10.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.22. Moody’s had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 37.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MCO shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $521.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Moody’s from $443.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Moody’s from $451.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $492.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $487.77.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

