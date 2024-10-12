UMB Bank n.a. Sells 2,700 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12,066.6% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 5,861,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,111,000 after buying an additional 5,813,688 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $498,454,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,077,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641,016 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,699,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691,016 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,688,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,524 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

AGG opened at $99.49 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $102.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.27.

