UMB Bank n.a. Sells 7,513 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,513 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 204.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 297.9% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SLB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $492,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,354 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,428.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $6,056,326.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,432,012.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $492,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,428.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,716 shares of company stock worth $9,048,624 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $44.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.10 and its 200 day moving average is $46.47. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $38.66 and a 52 week high of $61.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 35.95%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

