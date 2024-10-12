UMB Bank n.a. Sells 844 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,582 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Shell were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shell by 21.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 44,896 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,779 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Shell by 11.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 292,587 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,119,000 after acquiring an additional 29,677 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Shell by 65.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,698,247 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $122,579,000 after acquiring an additional 673,624 shares during the period. Foresight Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Shell during the second quarter worth about $1,472,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC increased its position in Shell by 2,843.4% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 170,867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,455,000 after acquiring an additional 165,062 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHEL opened at $68.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.58 and its 200-day moving average is $70.86. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $60.34 and a 1-year high of $74.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $214.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.56.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $75.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SHEL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Shell from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

