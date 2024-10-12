UMB Bank n.a. Trims Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 47.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,479,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $693,260,000 after buying an additional 2,075,776 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 64.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,170,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,690,000 after buying an additional 1,630,057 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 185.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,876,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,804,000 after buying an additional 1,219,419 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the first quarter valued at $92,257,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 12.4% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,926,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $741,135,000 after buying an additional 763,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 7,922 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,549,090. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 7,922 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,549,090. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 3,250 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $398,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,742.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,810 shares of company stock valued at $6,140,626 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Entergy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Entergy from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Entergy from $138.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Entergy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Entergy from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $130.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.54. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.78 and a fifty-two week high of $133.38.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.07%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

