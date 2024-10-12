Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 13.03 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 13.25 ($0.17), with a volume of 598625 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14 ($0.18).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Union Jack Oil in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 15.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 18.29. The company has a market cap of £13.85 million, a P/E ratio of 1,300.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.77.

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the Wilzetta, West Newton, Wressle Discovery, Broughton North, Biscathorpe, Keddington Oilfield Louth, North Somercotes, Fiskerton Oilfield, North Kelsey, Dukes Wood, Kirklington, Widmerpool Gulf, Laughton, and Humber Basin projects.

