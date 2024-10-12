Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $264.00 target price on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on UNP. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $259.50.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $242.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $147.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $199.97 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.61.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 51.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 211.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

