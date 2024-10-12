United Overseas Australia Ltd Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:UOS)

United Overseas Australia Ltd (ASX:UOS – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 14th.
United Overseas Australia Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.56.
United Overseas Australia Company Profile
