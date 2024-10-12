United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,876 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 291.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 869.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $134.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.12 and a 52-week high of $163.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,627.60. This trade represents a 3,100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

