UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,581 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 3.0% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 69.6% during the third quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,641 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 18,002 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,525,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total value of $868,545.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,507,748.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total transaction of $868,545.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,507,748.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total value of $1,624,727.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,501 shares in the company, valued at $16,812,029.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $598.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,909,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,921,138. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $583.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $530.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $550.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $436.38 and a twelve month high of $607.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $98.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $481.00 to $647.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $555.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $617.37.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

