Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 249,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $14,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 51.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,961,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,776 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 6,498.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 636,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,145,000 after purchasing an additional 626,676 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,119,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,237,000 after buying an additional 432,240 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,590,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,109,000 after buying an additional 300,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,017,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,225,000 after buying an additional 291,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Stock Up 1.8 %

UNM traded up $1.10 on Friday, reaching $62.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,128,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $41.75 and a 1 year high of $63.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.15 and its 200 day moving average is $53.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.77.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 67,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $3,727,369.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,065,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,601,422.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 67,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $3,727,369.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,065,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,601,422.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,464.31. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on UNM shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Unum Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Unum Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.64.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

