USA Financial Formulas Makes New Investment in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 49.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.29.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CINF stock opened at $136.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.93. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $96.86 and a 1 year high of $139.34.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

