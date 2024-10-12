USDB (USDB) 1-Day Volume Tops $3.79 Million

USDB (USDB) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. USDB has a market capitalization of $229.53 million and $3.79 million worth of USDB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDB token can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00001576 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, USDB has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

USDB Token Profile

USDB’s total supply is 230,703,428 tokens. USDB’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2. The official website for USDB is blast.io/en.

USDB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDB (USDB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Blast platform. USDB has a current supply of 230,683,240.89440936. The last known price of USDB is 0.99884455 USD and is up 0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $7,693,737.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

