Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $21,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 43,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,140,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 5,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $891,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 7,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $118.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $93.46 and a 1-year high of $119.20.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

