Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $12.50 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,096 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $12,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 237,695 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $156,898,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 886.3% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,405 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 670 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,349 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,511,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CMG Global Holdings LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 945 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $676.00 to $755.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $830.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $874.00 to $962.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $886.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.53, for a total value of $1,272,795.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,327,041.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.53, for a total value of $1,272,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,992 shares in the company, valued at $9,327,041.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 3,200 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.99, for a total transaction of $2,844,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,671,983.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,674 shares of company stock valued at $5,831,324. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ COST opened at $889.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.08, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $882.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $826.67. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $540.23 and a 12 month high of $923.83.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The retailer reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $79.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.91 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.