Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $127.48 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,009,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Prologis comprises approximately 3.4% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Prologis worth $127,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Prologis by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 333,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,046,000 after acquiring an additional 263,649 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 9.2% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 5,002,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,805,000 after acquiring an additional 420,687 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 36.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 162,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,305,000 after acquiring an additional 43,235 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 676,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,148,000 after acquiring an additional 41,469 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 5.7% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,840,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $890,728,000 after purchasing an additional 367,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $671,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 13,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,046.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prologis Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $120.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.23 and its 200 day moving average is $117.91. The stock has a market cap of $111.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.41). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 126.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Prologis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Prologis

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.