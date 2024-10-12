Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $17.07 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,083 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $17,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nvest Financial LLC grew its stake in Visa by 6.4% during the third quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.9% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 33,632 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,247,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 1.4% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,480 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $322.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V opened at $277.79 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $228.03 and a 52 week high of $293.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $506.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.72.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.25%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

