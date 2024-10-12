Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.90 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,832 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 211.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $27,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:UNP opened at $242.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $199.97 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.61.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 51.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $254.00 to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Union Pacific

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.