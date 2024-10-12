Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wynn Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in Diageo by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Diageo by 31.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the third quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 1,395.0% in the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DEO opened at $134.71 on Friday. Diageo plc has a one year low of $119.48 and a one year high of $161.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.34.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Several research analysts have commented on DEO shares. Citigroup raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

