Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $10.42 Million Investment in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 222,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,418,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FBND. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $55,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

FBND stock opened at $46.09 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $42.45 and a 12 month high of $47.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.55.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.