Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 18,333 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,333 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 194,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after purchasing an additional 121,314 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 57,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Finally, Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of EEM opened at $46.36 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $47.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.76.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

