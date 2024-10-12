Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 42,262 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 270,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,262 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $12,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 188,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after purchasing an additional 74,191 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1,051.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 28,737 shares during the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 35.2% during the third quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after buying an additional 20,130 shares in the last quarter. American Trust boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 13,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPSM opened at $45.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.15. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $46.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.89.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

