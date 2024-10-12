Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,945,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $535,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Valero Energy by 223.1% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $982,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Valero Energy by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 42,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after buying an additional 8,198 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VLO opened at $142.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $119.88 and a 12 month high of $184.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.90. The firm has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.39.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 24.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VLO. Barclays cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $149.00 to $131.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.60.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

See Also

