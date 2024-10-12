Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) PT Lowered to $141.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from $173.00 to $141.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $172.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.60.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $142.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.39. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $119.88 and a 12-month high of $184.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.90.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLO. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

