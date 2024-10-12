VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Acquired by Red Mountain Financial LLC

Red Mountain Financial LLC grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth about $473,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter worth about $282,000. Goepper Burkhardt LLC raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 50,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 35.8% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BATS:MOAT opened at $96.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

