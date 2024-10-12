Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,060 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 0.5% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $17,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orcam Financial Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orcam Financial Group now owns 39,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,439,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,621,882. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.33 and a 200-day moving average of $50.42. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $53.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.