Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Martel Wealth Advisors Inc

Martel Wealth Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.4% of Martel Wealth Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Martel Wealth Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VWO opened at $48.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.05. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.