Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Martel Wealth Advisors Inc

Martel Wealth Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 647,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 17.0% of Martel Wealth Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Martel Wealth Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $83,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 579.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,588,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,103 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $97,395,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,282.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 365,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,399,000 after buying an additional 360,192 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,104,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,223,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,528,000 after acquiring an additional 228,580 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM stock opened at $130.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.49. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $130.24. The stock has a market cap of $58.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

