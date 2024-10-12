Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) is First Affirmative Financial Network’s Largest Position

First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises 5.2% of First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $9,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Nepc LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,750,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,442,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 56,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 18,246 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $59.40 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $60.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.80.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1851 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.