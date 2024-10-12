Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) is Level Financial Advisors’ 8th Largest Position

Level Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up 3.3% of Level Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Level Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $8,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 97,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,171,000. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,745,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $46.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.84. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

