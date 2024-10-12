Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 675,800 shares, an increase of 83.1% from the September 15th total of 369,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 782,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 13,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.82. The company had a trading volume of 456,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,414. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.85 and a 52 week high of $98.46. The firm has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.50 and a 200-day moving average of $90.96.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.139 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.