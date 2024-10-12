Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Total Wealth Planning LLC

Total Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 614,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,226 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 7.6% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Total Wealth Planning LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $48,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,028.6% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $57,000.

NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $78.80. 1,446,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,688,743. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $79.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.77.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2627 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

