Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Holdings Raised by Level Financial Advisors

Level Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,119 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises 8.8% of Level Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Level Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $22,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 166.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.20. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.37 and a 12 month high of $59.13.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.