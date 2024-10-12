Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Holdings Raised by Level Financial Advisors

Level Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,119 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises 8.8% of Level Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Level Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $22,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 166.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.20. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.37 and a 12 month high of $59.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.202 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

