Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 365,800 shares, an increase of 68.3% from the September 15th total of 217,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,518,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VGSH. Nepc LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,622,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 558.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,302,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,815 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,206.6% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 979,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,781,000 after purchasing an additional 904,076 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 234.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,145,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,433,000 after purchasing an additional 802,973 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2,126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 771,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,516,000 after buying an additional 736,550 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.20. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.37 and a twelve month high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.202 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

