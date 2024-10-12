Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Silverlake Wealth Management LLC

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimist Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,699,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Wealthquest Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 134,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,677,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunpointe LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB traded up $3.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $239.01. The company had a trading volume of 360,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,755. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $239.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.28. The company has a market capitalization of $59.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.