Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 5.8% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,203,193,000 after buying an additional 2,546,192 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,105,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,555,758,000 after purchasing an additional 98,106 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,212,930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393,926 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,542,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,751,000 after purchasing an additional 160,184 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230,409 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $532.74 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $533.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $512.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $496.64.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

