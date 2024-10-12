Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) Shares Purchased by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,725 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for 2.1% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.82% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $16,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOV opened at $96.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $96.55.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

