Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Bought by Level Financial Advisors

Level Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 21.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,347 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up 1.7% of Level Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Level Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $4,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 8,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 51,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 14,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period.

BNDX opened at $49.94 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.22.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

